DOJ interviews Phoenix Chief, City Manager for police investigation

PHOENIX — The Department of Justice interviewed Police Chief Michael Sullivan and City Manager Jeff Barton earlier this month as part of its pattern or practice investigation into the Phoenix Police Department.

The interviews signal the two-year federal investigation is likely at an end as high-ranking leaders are often quoted in the DOJ’s final reports.

Dan Wilson, the city communications director, confirmed Sullivan was interviewed on November 6 and 7.

Barton was interviewed on November 7.

In October, Sullivan said he believed that a final report was “imminent” and a consent decree was likely.

The Department of Justice launched its pattern or practice investigation in August 2021.

The probe focuses on five key areas:



Assess all types of force, including deadly force; Whether PPD engages in retaliatory activity against people for conduct protected by the First Amendment; Whether PPD engages in discriminatory policing; Whether PPD unlawfully seizes or disposes of the belongings of individuals experiencing homelessness; Assess City and Police systems and practices for responding to people with disabilities.

Unlike other recent DOJ probes in other cities that were triggered by specific high-profile police killings – George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN and Breanna Taylor in Louisville, KY – the investigation into Phoenix appeared to be launched because of a build-up of concerns over several years.

In recent years, Phoenix officers have killed people at a higher rate than any other major department in the country.

The department also was caught falsely charging demonstrators in multiple protests over several years.

POLITICALLY CHARGED: ABC15 investigates Phoenix protest cases

The most egregious example: Phoenix police colluded with county prosecutors to invent a fake gang and charge protesters as members.

Phoenix has provided approximately 80,000 documents, containing one million pages, to DOJ staff in addition to 20,000 body camera videos, according to city records.

The department has estimated the cost of the DOJ probe at $5 million.

