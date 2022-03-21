Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announces resignation following months of turmoil

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is announcing she is resigning from her position, effective Friday, March 25.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Adel stated, "I am proud of the many accomplishments of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office during my tenure, including policies that seek justice in a fair and equitable manner, hold violent offenders accountable, protect the rights of crime victims, and keep families safe."

Her resignation comes following Attorney General Mark Brnovich's request that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office provides detailed information on about 180 criminal cases that were dropped because the office failed to file charges.

"I want to thank the employees of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. I value and respect the work and dedication you give to this office. Few people genuinely realize, or appreciate, how hard this work is or how committed you are to serving the greater good, but I do." Adel stated.

Just one month prior to this announcement, Adel penned a letter stating that she had no intentions of resigning.

Adel is facing multiple state bar investigations, including for failing to properly supervise her office when prosecutors falsely charged dozens of protesters in 2020.

Read Adel's full statement announcing her resignation below.

"Today I announce my decision to resign as the Maricopa County Attorney effective Friday, March 25, 2022, at 5:00pm. Voters supported me in November 2020 as the first woman elected to be Maricopa County Attorney and it is an honor I will always cherish.

I am proud of the many accomplishments of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office during my tenure, including policies that seek justice in a fair and equitable manner, hold violent offenders accountable, protect the rights of crime victims, and keep families safe.

I want to thank the employees of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. I value and respect the work and dedication you give to this office. Few people genuinely realize, or appreciate, how hard this work is or how committed you are to serving the greater good, but I do.

Thank you to family, friends, colleagues, and voters who have offered their support and encouragement to me, either publicly or privately. Expressing my gratitude will never be sufficient but please know that you have been heard and that I am thankful.

I am confident that the important mission of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will continue. My dedication and service to my community does not end here."