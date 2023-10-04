Disciplinary trial begins against fired MCAO prosecutor

PHOENIX — During the opening day of its disciplinary trial, the State Bar of Arizona alleged that a fired Maricopa County prosecutor engaged in a pattern of misconduct throughout her career.

A key focus of the State Bar’s case against April Sponsel will be on the case she brought against a group of police protesters who she falsely charged as gang members.

The Bar said it’s seeking a two-year suspension of her law license.

“The State Bar’s case against Ms. Sponsel is based on her ongoing pattern of misconduct throughout her career as a prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office,” said attorney Craig Henley.

The trial, which is focused on alleged misconduct in three separate cases, is expected to last several weeks with hearing days scattered throughout the month of October.

Sponsel’s attorney, Ernie Calderone, also provided an opening statement that laid the groundwork for her defense in the coming month.

“The evidence will show April Sponsel welcomes this day. April Sponsel thanks you for your presence and participation. Because this is the first time, the very first time, she will get a fair hearing on her side of the story,” Calderone told the panel of three judges hearing the case.

Sponsel’s team will argue that she was an experienced and trusted prosecutor who was scapegoated following ABC15’s “Politically Charged” investigation, which exposed how police and prosecutors colluded to invent a gang to charge protesters as members.

Sponsel will testify in the coming weeks as will at least one of the falsely charged defendants in her case and several of Sponsel’s previous supervisors.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell will also be called as a witness by the State Bar to discuss the fallout from the protest scandal.

