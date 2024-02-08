Chandler police chief says FBI is investigating councilmember, union president

CHANDLER, AZ — The FBI is conducting a public corruption investigation into a Chandler councilmember and the local police union’s former president, according to an email sent from the police chief to the city manager.

In a November 8, 2023 email, Chief Sean Duggan followed up on a “confidential briefing” he had with City Manager Joshua Wright. Duggan wrote that he shared information about a federal probe into Councilmember Jane Poston and Chandler Law Enforcement Association president Michael Collins.

Duggan, who’s no longer police chief, sent the November 8 email before his planned retirement in January.

The FBI has not confirmed an investigation and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ABC15 first learned about a potential FBI probe several weeks ago and filed a public records request with the City of Chandler seeking any documents related to the matter.

On Wednesday, city officials released the email.

A spokesperson said no other documents were located regarding the station’s public records request.

ABC15 first reached out to Poston and Collins on January 24th about a potential FBI investigation.

Collins, whose position as union president recently ended, answered the phone but declined to comment.

Poston, who’s been on medical leave, did not respond to a voicemail and email sent two weeks ago. She also has not responded to a follow-up text and email sent Wednesday about the newly-released email.

In an email, a Chandler spokesperson wrote, “The city manager has not been contacted by the FBI regarding an investigation about this allegation. I’m not aware of anyone currently with the City of Chandler who has been contacted either.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

