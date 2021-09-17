Can the COVID-19 vaccine lead to hearing issues?

More than 10,000 people across the country have reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they experienced ringing in the ears or similar auditory problems after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine causing unexplained hearing issues? Melissa Blasius investigates these reports tonight on ABC15 News at 6.

The condition, known as tinnitus, is generally associated with hearing loss. The prevalence of COVID-19 vaccine recipients who self-reported tinnitus is approximately 1 out of every 21,000 people. ABC15 obtained those reports from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System.

VAERS: How to report potential vaccine side effects

In August, The European Medicines Agency, the European Union’s equivalent of the FDA, recommended that one COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, Janssen, which is the pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson, add tinnitus to the list of potential side effects.

The CDC and FDA continue to say there is no causal link between the vaccine and tinnitus. However, at least one study has found a link between people who become sick with coronavirus and increased auditory problems like tinnitus.

Some people who noticed tinnitus in the first few hours or days after receiving the vaccine say their concerns need to be heard. They are now urging the CDC, FDA, and medical researchers to better study a potential link.

Public health agencies around the world continue to say COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. They recommend everyone 12 and older get the shot.

Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Contact Investigator Melissa Blasius at Melissa.Blasius@abc15.com. Follow Melissa on Twitter and Facebook.

