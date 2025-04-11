AZ Supreme Court releases decision upholding protest prosecutor’s suspension

PHOENIX — The Supreme Court of Arizona has released the written opinion supporting its unanimous decision to uphold the suspension of a former prosecutor who worked with police to falsely charge protesters.

The 29-page decision states that April Sponsel “knowingly” violated her duty to act in good faith.

“By bringing charges without first reviewing the evidence, and by failing to review the charges as the litigation progressed, Sponsel caused significant injury to the defendants in these cases,” wrote Justice James Beene.

A state disciplinary panel suspended Sponsel for two years in late 2023.

The disciplinary trial came after Sponsel was fired by MCAO in 2022 and placed under State Bar investigation.

She decided to fight to keep her law license after working with Phoenix police to bring bogus charges against demonstrators throughout 2020.

More than 40 felony cases were eventually dismissed.

During her disciplinary trial, Sponsel repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Sponsel’s career began to unravel almost immediately after ABC15 launched its Politically Charged investigation in February 2021.

