Arizona suspends former prosecutor’s license for falsely charging protesters

PHOENIX — The former Maricopa County Attorney’s Office prosecutor who worked with Phoenix police to falsely charge protesters as gang members will lose her law license for at least two years.

The suspension was leveled against April Sponsel on Tuesday.

“Ms. Sponsel violated duties owed to her client, to the members of the public, to the legal system, and to the profession,” according to a decision written by Presiding Disciplinary Judge Margaret Downie.

The judge continued, “Ms. Sponsel’s misconduct had far-reaching, deleterious consequences.”

An attorney representing Sponsel in the disciplinary matter did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

In October, the State Bar of Arizona held a seven-day trial against Sponsel.

She was fired by MCAO last year and previously turned down a settlement offer.

Sponsel decided to fight to keep her law license after working with Phoenix police to bring bogus charges against demonstrators throughout 2020.

More than 40 felony cases were eventually dismissed.

During her disciplinary trial, Sponsel repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Sponsel’s career began to unravel almost immediately after ABC15 launched its Politically Charged investigation in February 2021.

