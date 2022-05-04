ABC15 wins prestigious Hillman Prize for second time

NEW YORK, NY — The ABC15 Investigators were awarded with the prestigious U.S. Hillman Prize for Broadcast Journalism this week at a ceremony in New York City.

Judges honored ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing and Executive Producer Shawn Martin for “Politically Charged,” a special investigation that dismantled a scheme by Phoenix Police officers and Maricopa County prosecutors to target and falsely charge protesters in 2020.

The Hillman Prize honors “excellence in journalism in service of the common good.”

According to its website, “Since 1950, the Sidney Hillman Foundation has honored journalists who pursue investigative reporting and deep storytelling in service of the common good. The Hillman Prizes strive to recognize discernment of a significant news story, resourcefulness and courage in reporting, skill in relating the story and the impact of the coverage.”

At the ceremony, the award was introduced and presented by well-known actor and activist Danny Glover, who sits on the board for the Sidney Hillman Foundation.

The prize was accepted by Martin, who manages ABC15’s investigative and enterprise reporting team.

“Politically Charged” is recognized as one of the most important and impactful pieces of local journalism in recent history, winning several other major honors: The Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, a George Polk Award, and current finalist for the George Foster Peabody Award.

ABC15 is a rare two-time recipient of the Hillman Prize, winning previously in 2020 for its “Abuse of Force” series.