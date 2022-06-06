ABC15 Investigators win George Foster Peabody Award

For a second straight year, the ABC15 Investigators have been honored with the George Foster Peabody Award – one of the most distinguished achievements in broadcasting.

Jurors awarded the station for its “Politically Charged” investigation – a relentless series that exposed corruption within the Phoenix Police Department and Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

“This is high-impact local journalism at its finest,” said Jelani Cobb, Dean of the Columbia University School of Journalism, in an announcement presentation on Monday. “For shedding light on unfathomable abuses of power, Politically Charged wins a Peabody Award.”

Umbrellas as deadly weapons?

Watch @jelani9 present investigative reporter @DaveBiscobing15 from @ABC15 with a #PeabodyAward for exposing how corrupt cops and prosecutors targeted Black Lives Matter protestors with phony charges.

🔎: https://t.co/VjeIfmtwdQ #StoriesThatMatter pic.twitter.com/FoiYb1a4KR — Peabody Awards (@PeabodyAwards) June 6, 2022

The Peabody Awards honor excellence in broadcast and digital storytelling.

Each year, jurors select 30 winners from various categories, including entertainment, podcasts, documentaries, and news.

“From major productions to local journalism, the Peabody Awards shine a light on the Stories That Matter and are a testament to the power of art and reportage in the push for truth, social justice and equality,” according to the Peabody Awards’ website.

In Politically Charged, ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing exposed and dismantled a scheme by Phoenix police officers and Maricopa County prosecutors to target and falsely charge protesters in 2020.

The fallout has been unprecedented: The Department of Justice opened a sweeping pattern or practice investigation, 39 felony protest cases were dismissed, multiple high-level officials resigned, and the Phoenix Police Department chief announced her retirement.

The series of reports is now recognized as one of the most important and impactful pieces of local journalism in recent history, winning several other major honors: The Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, a George Polk Award, and U.S. Hillman Prize.

ABC15 also won the Peabody Award last year for its “Full Disclosure” investigation. The station had additional wins in 2013 and 2007.