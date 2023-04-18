Investigation underway into EPA ozone plan

Air quality in the Valley is unfortunately getting worse by the year, especially when it comes to ozone.

The Maricopa Association of Governments Environmental Director Tim Franquist says ozone concentrations have been increasing over the last couple of years.

Ozone is a clear and odorless pollutant produced by sunlight and ground pollutants and it peaks in the Valley during the summer months.

Increased concentrations can lead to respiratory issues and potential impacts to the Valley economy next year.

"It changes the air quality permitting requirements that would impact most businesses at that point," Franquist says. "It's really to hammer the health day standard, impacting both the economy and transportation."

The Environmental Protection Agency classified Phoenix and 28 other areas nationally from "Marginal" to "Moderate" for failing to attain ozone air quality standards as required by Clean Air Act.

Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman says the standards are too stringent.

"Even if we eliminated all 4 million vehicles from the Maricopa County area, we still wouldn't be able to meet the EPA ever unrealistic ozone and air quality standards," Hoffman says.

The Arizona legislature wants to chime in. In the coming weeks, a committee comprised of ten elected members of the Arizona House and Senate will convene to gather information from experts and the public about local recommendations.

Senator Sine Kerr and Representative Gail Griffin will co-chair the committee.

"It's important that we are talking amongst ourselves and talking with legislators to understand the issue deeply," Franquist says. "I think the more we can do that, the more we can educate a broad state group of stakeholders."

The deadline for the Valley to be back in compliance with the EPA is August 2024.