Investigation finds hundreds of samples from Phoenix VA expired over unpaid postage

PHOENIX — Hundreds of colorectal screening test samples went unused and expired due to unpaid postage fees by the VA, according to a new report from the VA Office of Inspector General.

A total of 406 tests, collected at the Phoenix VA Health Care System beginning in June of 2022, were held for approximately 60 days at a USPS warehouse. Those samples are supposed to be tested within 15 days.

Because of the wait in the warehouse, 403 of the samples became unusable outside of the 15-day window. The investigation also found that 86% of the samples didn’t even have a collection date listed.

“Some people like the VA. Some get good care at the VA. That’s great but not everybody does and the vast majority of veterans I talk to are so frustrated,” Tim Taylor told ABC15. Taylor is a grassroots organizer in Arizona for Concerned Veterans for America.

Thankfully, the investigation found there were no adverse health effects to patients, and all impacted were contacted and able to get proper treatment or care. Taylor worries another mistake in the future won’t have the same outcome.

“That could very well be life and death. We just don’t know, and timely care can be vital in those moments,” Taylor said.

Concerned Veterans for America is advocating for the Veterans Health Care Freedom Act which they say would allow veterans to choose when and where they get care, whether it be at the VA Hospital or a private facility.

Taylor knows most VA hospitals and their staffs are swamped with work, but says mistakes like these can’t happen.

“Sympathy only goes so far. There are certain things like that - paying for postage, putting a collection date. These are very simple things, that having done them with my private doctor these were very easy, very quick,” Taylor said.