INTERACTIVE MAP: Breaking down Phoenix Fire Department emergency calls

PHOENIX — If you ever wondered how many calls for service the Phoenix Fire Department takes in a day or a month... there’s a dashboard for that.

The department released an interactive incident map covering Phoenix, Laveen, and Paradise Valley. The dashboard contains some interesting insights.

The map is the focal point of the dashboard and includes calls for services on a rolling 30-day update.

Service calls are not plotted at the exact location for privacy reasons, but the plotting is near enough for a heat map.

From May 13 to June 11 the Phoenix Fire Department responded to more than 16,000 service calls, averaging over 600 a day.

More than 1,300 of those calls were centered around the Phoenix zone homeless encampment, the largest single cluster of calls.

Other large concentrations in a range of 600 to 800 service calls run north in areas adjacent to Interstate 17.

The vast majority of service calls are EMS-related, more than 80%.

The data can also be filtered by fire calls only.

The department made 77 fire calls from May 13 to June 11, but most of the calls did not require multiple engines.

A concentration of fire calls occurred near the Interstate 10 and Loop 202 interchange as well as near the desert vista shopping center.

The data shows most department calls occurred between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Service calls drop off considerably and hit a low around 11 a.m.

Most service calls happen on weekends, but the variance is not large. Sundays have the most with more than 3,000 in the 30-day period. Saturdays accounted for more than 2,800 calls. Other days of the week were closer to 2,500.

See the interactive map here.