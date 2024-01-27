Individual hospitalized after police shooting near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — An individual has been taken to a hospital after being shot by police near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road Saturday afternoon.

It is currently unknown what condition the individual is in.

Police did not say if any officers were injured in this incident.

Phoenix Police are investigating a critical incident near 22nd Ave and Indian School Rd. The suspect in this incident was shot by officers and taken to the hospital for follow up care. Indian School Rd between 23rd Ave and 19th Ave has been closed down during this investigation. pic.twitter.com/uozZljt5hF — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 27, 2024

Indian School Road is currently closed between 23rd and 19th avenues while this incident is under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.