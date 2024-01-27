Watch Now
Individual hospitalized after police shooting near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road

Posted at 4:53 PM, Jan 27, 2024
PHOENIX — An individual has been taken to a hospital after being shot by police near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road Saturday afternoon.

It is currently unknown what condition the individual is in.

Police did not say if any officers were injured in this incident.

Indian School Road is currently closed between 23rd and 19th avenues while this incident is under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

