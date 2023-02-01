Increased security measures at Mountain Pointe campus following threats

Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee kept busy Tuesday night as they hosted three boys' basketball games.

ABC15 caught up with parents who say they can't help but be concerned.

"It's very difficult to get up in the morning and send your kid to school, not knowing whether he's going to, he or she is going, come home. So, I think there's some changes needed," says Calvin Johnson, parent.

The Tempe Union High School District released a statement, saying their Mountain Pointe Campus has been dealing with an "onslaught of social media threats" over the past couple of weeks.

Calvin Johnson says he doesn't feel his son is safe.

"I actually told him that we will probably be looking forward to changing different schools, possibly different school districts," says Johnson.

As a result, the district has increased security when it comes to entering campus.

Students are now required to go through checkpoints where a trained security guard reviews their IDs and checks their bags.

A second guard uses a handheld metal detector on the students.

"I mean, a metal detector is good but, I mean, one friend is going to say 'hey, man, I'm not coming through the door. Go open the gym for me," says Johnson.

Some parents tell ABC15 they have kept their children home from school as a precaution and would like to be given the opportunity to share their input.

"There's got to be changes somewhere down the line and they've got to be fast because if not, we're gonna go to a lot of funerals for no reason," says Johnson.

Police say they are investigating the threats, the district tells ABC15 there will be an increased police presence on campus.