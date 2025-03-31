'In A League of Her Own': Author talks about her book celebrating female trailblazers in sports

Bonnie-Jill Laflin's life has been spent in the spotlight, from modeling as a child to a recurring role on Baywatch and being a professional cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys.

Her big breakthrough however came when she shattered ceilings in sports. Laflin made history as the first female scout in the NBA.

"When I first started scouting for the Lakers, I was the only female. I was having to really show my credibility, my knowledge, that I deserved to be there, and it was tough," Laflin recalled during an interview with ABC15.

Her love for sports began when she was a child watching gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

"I just love the fact that she was able to accomplish what she did under so many struggles and challenges," Laflin explained.

One of those struggles was women not always being recognized in sports.

"To have so many women go through that and be able to show that there's a place for them," said Laflin.

Fast forward decades, and that lack of recognition was the catalyst for Bonnie-Jill's book, 'In a League of Her Own: Celebrating Female Firsts in Sports.'

"There wasn't a lot of books that encompass all the females that have paved the way in sports and some of these women, there was no social media. So, it's like they didn't have their chance to show that they were the trailblazer. They're the ones that put all the work in," Laflin explained.

Laflin explains why it was important to grab some of the big names like Billie Jean King.

"When I was first going through this. I said, 'Okay, if I don't have Billie Jean King, I don't have a book,' because she is everything. When you think of the woman who started it all, who paved the way for all women. It's her," said Laflin.

Another impressive get is Danica Patrick, the first woman to win an IndyCar series race.

"The minute I started talking to her about her relationship with her father and a young little girl going up to her and saying that she wanted to be Danica Patrick, she started crying. And so, I was like, 'Yes! Barbara Walters moment!' So, she started crying and I was like, wow and for her to say, 'That means so much,' and the way that she is, anyone who knows her - for her to break down like that and to show emotion, you know, was very telling how much it was rooted and how much it really inspired her that she is or was making a difference," said Laflin.

She had this to say when asked about her biggest takeaway from the experience of writing the book.

"The sacrifice that they had to... put relationships, high school, proms, weddings, you know, whatever it may be to the side. Mostly, a lot of those relationships that you know, either failed marriages or no marriage at all, or no kids, or you now - whatever it may be, but it was so worth it," Laflin explained.

Laflin has a message for little girls.

"I've always said, 'Don't dream it. Be it.' That's always been my motto. So, it doesn't matter who's there, who's not there. You can do it if you put your mind to it, but a lot of sacrifice and a lot of determination, tenacity and just have that thick skin and don't, don't worry about what people tell you," Laflin said.

'In a League of Her Own' is available to purchase online.

You can learn more about Bonnie-Jill Laflin and her book on her website.