Hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor on Monday

PHOENIX — As airport traffic continues to be impacted by the ongoing government shutdown, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is experiencing hundreds of delays on Monday. 

According to Sky Harbor’s delay and cancellation list, as of just before 8 a.m., there are about 400 impacted flights, including about 80 that have been canceled and about 320 that have been delayed. 

Sky Harbor is one of multiple airports listed on the Federal Aviation Administration's website as one impacted by an "airport closure," which is restricting flight activity across the country.

Last week, the FAA announced that it would be reducing flights at dozens of the nation’s busiest airports, including Sky Harbor.

We're working to get more details on this developing story.

