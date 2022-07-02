Hundreds march near Capitol one week after Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade

PHOENIX — One week after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v Wade, hundreds of demonstrators descended onto the Arizona State Capitol to organize an effort to push back against the decision.

As the sun was setting on Friday, hundreds of people marched near the state capitol in droves, some shouted their frustrations with the uncertainty of how the overturned ruling will impact the lives of women in the future.

Some who were here during the chaos last Friday were right back to march again, like Chelsey Greer from Mesa.

"I got pregnant at 16 and I contemplated abortion,” she said.

Greer says she was bullied in high school and thought about abortion but decided against it thanks to family support.

She marched on Friday for those who could face an uncertain future for a woman's right to choose.

“I have that right, why is that being taken away?” she said.

Multiple groups were on site calling for the federal government to push back against the ruling.

Groups like the Party of Socialism and Liberation have advocated to end the filibuster, add more supreme court justices and protect those from being criminally charged for performing an abortion.

Celina Washburn spent the week getting signatures around the Valley to put a measure in front of lawmakers to protect abortion rights and birth control access.

“I'm asking small business to step up, allow us space to sign the petition,” she said.

After last Friday’s protest, state law enforcement put concrete barriers, fencing and razor wire around the capitol.

We also spoke with the Arizona Life Coalition who wanted to emphasize, if women are in crisis and need clinical or even financial help, that's what their organization does.

"If they're pregnant and their health is in danger, there's physicians that can help them. Those procedures are not outlawed,” said Lori Gray of the Arizona Life Coalition.