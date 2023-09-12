How are WNBA players treated and compensated compared to NBA players?

You don't have to be a sports fan to know there are many differences in the ways female athletes are treated and compensated compared to male athletes.

Look at the salaries alone -- according to the website Statista.com, the average WNBA salary was about $103,000 for this past season, but for the NBA, it was about $9.4 million.

And the numbers are even more shocking when you look at top-tier players. According to Spotrac, Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi makes about $235,000 a year compared to Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors who makes about $52 million for this upcoming season.

The huge discrepancy between salaries for male athletes and female athletes is something we decided to dive deeper into after Brittney Griner held her first news conference since being freed from Russia.

"I'll say this...the whole reason a lot of us go over is the pay gap," explained Griner back in April. "A lot of us go over there to make an income, to support our families, to support ourselves...and it's a shame that we have to leave our families for holidays. I mean you're missing everything being away. And at the same time, as much as I would love to pay my light bill for the love of the game, I can't, you know?"

In a conversation with ABC15's Nick Ciletti, Arizona State University Professor Victoria Jackson agreed that in many ways, this battle is emblematic of what's been happening in society.

"...It goes back to structures of equity," Jackson explained.

And Jackson explains the structures need major improvement, not just in the WNBA, but across female sports as a whole.

Jackson is perhaps uniquely qualified to speak on this — she's a former NCAA champion track star and sports historian.

Jackson says the matter goes way beyond just dollars and cents.

"It's not just about, 'let's throw more money at the women' - let's start building these structures of equity and then those wages rise as a result of that."

Jackson says that comes down to having equal training facilities, equal travel accommodations, equal revenue sharing, and equal publicity and promotion.

"It's not a losing enterprise. If you invest in women, you're going to see payoff. Much like what we have seen in the MLS. The MLS, Major League Soccer, has been expanding over the past decade and again people on betting on men's soccer in the US like they never have before. We need to see people betting on women's sports and women's basketball."

But there's another harsh reality: revenue. According to Bloomberg, the WNBA will bring in roughly $200 million in both team and league revenue, compared to the NBA's $10 billion - but Jackson says the NBA has gotten a 50-year head start.

"The revenue the WNBA is bringing in is comparable to what the NBA was bringing in the early 70s....This sport is on the up and up let's pour money into it because we know we are going to have a lot of returns on that investment. And we are not seeing that in the case of women's sports."

"What kind of message does that send to our female athletes?" Ciletti asked.

"It's really hard to be inundated with messaging that you are not a real athlete," Jackson said.