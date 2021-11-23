Hot housing market expected to stick around through holidays

PHOENIX — Arizona's red hot real estate trend looks like it will continue through the holiday season.

Traditionally, a slower time of year for home sales, conventional wisdom suggests sellers wait until the new year to list their property. But this year, inventory is tight, and demand continues to increase says Valley realtor Agata Kennedy.

"it's a very big misconception that selling a home during the holidays is not a great time. Actually, it's a perfect time to sell, especially this year," says Kennedy, a 72SOLD affiliate Hague partner. Kennedy says she's seen inventory drop 8% in just the past week.

The US Census Bureau estimates nearly 300 people a day are moving to Arizona. Those new arrivals need a place to live.

Kennedy explains, "Typically when people are looking during the holidays for a house, they're more serious. They need the house, so they're also willing to pay a little bit more."

Another advantage sellers have when listing a home during the holiday season is the welcoming feeling a potential buyer may get seeing lights up and holiday decorations on display.