Honoring Valley Veterans: Hundreds of volunteers place flags at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

PHOENIX — A major volunteer effort took place at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Saturday. Hundreds of Valley volunteers spent their morning placing tens of thousands of flags at the grave sites of veterans, honoring them ahead of Memorial Day.

"This is hallowed ground. All of our nation's heroes who served our great country and their families are interred here," cemetery director Randy Heard said.

Each planted flag represents a thank you to a hero who served our country. Volunteers were asked to say the names on the graves out loud every time they placed a flag, ensuring those who served are never truly forgotten.

"It's not about just placing a flag. There is a veteran in each grave site or one of their family members. It's important to remember them today and that they are not forgotten," Heard said.

Memorial Day Weekend is often seen as a time to get out of town, have a cookout, or get to the lake for some fun in the sun. Heard says he wants Valley families to enjoy time off together, but also to reflect on the weekend’s true meaning.

"To live in a peaceful nation, and enjoy being off and having fun with family on Memorial Day, it's because of the sacrifices of the veterans interred here," Heard said.

Heard said the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona is the final resting place for over 100,000 veterans and their family members, including five members of the Navajo Code Talkers.

Among the volunteers was the Barber family. Both Todd Barber and his wife are veterans of the army, and they came to volunteer so their children understand the sacrifice members of the military make, and for a chance themselves to say thank you.

"Just the sacrifice them and their families made, remembering them, and feeling fortunate to be here today," Barber said.

The events at the cemetery will continue through the weekend. On Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes will attend a Memorial Day ceremony starting at 8 a.m.

The cemetery is also looking for volunteers to help with flag removal on Tuesday morning.