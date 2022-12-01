Honoring DPS trooper Edenhofer at Rose Parade

Every art piece tells a story and now there’s one that honors Deborah Edenhofer's son.

The memory of a fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is being honored at the Tournament of Roses, after artists created a floragraph as a tribute.

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed in the line of duty during a roadside struggle on the I-10 in the West Valley.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody. It's been four long years,” said Deborah Edenhofer at the unveiling ceremony.

Tyler was in his last week of field training.

"He gave so much. He was such a good kid. And he had so much more to do," she added.

Though, his service didn’t stop there.

"As a registered organ, eye, and tissue donor, Tyler offered the gift of restored vision to two people, and offered healing to roughly 20 people through tissue donation," said Nico Santos with Donor Network of Arizona.

"I am one proud mom," said Deborah.

This is why he is being honored with a beautiful floragraph that'll be part of the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Although Debora will not be on the float, she will help decorate and watch as it passes by on the bleachers.

"It turned out more beautiful than I thought it would," said Deborah.

Every spice, every seed was carefully placed to create an image of fallen DPS Trooper Edenhofer.

His mom was able to put the final touches and couldn’t be happier.

"I never thought I'd be doing my son's eyebrows," Deborah said.

"Pinch something right on top," said Santos, after Deborah finished spreading glue on one eyebrow.

This image is now ready for the world to see.

For Trooper Edenhofer's mom, it has become a lasting reminder of her boy and the legacy he leaves behind.

"He was so humble. He wouldn't want all this, but I know he's definitely honored."

She took a couple of seconds to look at the piece, gently kissed her hand before placing it on her son’s face.

"He was here, and I know he's watching over me," she added.

This year's Rose Parade will take place Monday, January 2, 2023, keeping in the tradition of never holding the parade on a Sunday.

