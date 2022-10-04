Homeowners clean-up after dust storm rips through the Valley

Homeowners in parts of the Valley continue to clean up Tuesday, after a dust storm ripped through Monday.

The storm brought damaging winds at times gusting over 60 miles per hour.

Across the Valley, concrete walls and fences are down and shingles ripped off homes.

“It went from clear skies to a haboob blowing across the valley,” said Travis Vonau, Hobaica technician.

Vonau said he was out working on a hot water heater, while he was inside.

“I heard a lot of cracking and a loud bang when it hit the top of the van,” said Vonau.

When he came outside, he saw a large Mesquite tree blown on top of his Hobaica van.

“It was laying here and inside the van with the windshield shattered, and then the head rest inside is all folded in,” said Vonau.

“I came running out, and I go oh my gosh,” said Wayne Huff.

Huff is the homeowner’s son, Tuesday he said he is still shocked by the damage.

Vonau is back to work with a new windshield, but for Wayne, his mom, and even the neighborhood the clean-up is personal.

“This was my dad’s tree,” said Huff. “This was the tree that everyone admired in the neighborhood.”

Huff said they lost his dad about five years ago.

He said this is the second tree his mom has lost, so she won’t be replanting another.

After the it came crashing down, Huff said neighbors rushed to help cut the branches and get the van out.

Huff and some of those neighbor’s plan on keeping a piece in, for a memory of his dad.

“That’s the biggest thing is preserving it and having it as a memory,” said Huff.

Huff said the clean-up is a work in progress, but the most important thing is no one was hurt.