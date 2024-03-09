'Hike Right PHX' aims to instill safe practices on city trails

PHOENIX, AZ — Starting this weekend, Phoenix Park Rangers will host guided hikes every month to show off city trails and promote best practices on the mountain.

Park Supervisor Claire Miller knows how to make the most of trails in North Mountain Park.

“Once people discover them, they get hooked,” Miller said. “It’s right in their backyard.”

Miller says the warmer weather, spring break and spring training all bring the most people out to trails this time of year.

“Obviously just the weather is beautiful. People are coming in from out of town,” Miller said.

She’s helping lead the new Hike Right PHX program, which takes people out on free, guided hikes with Park Rangers.

“We’re going to introduce people to hikes all over the city,” Miller said. “We want folks to feel safe and comfortable.”

The program is aimed at all ability levels and will also teach best practices, from water use to footwear to creepy crawlers on the trail.

“Water is probably one of the biggest things,” Miller said. “If your water is half done turn around and go back.”

Phoenix officials say more than 3 million hikers took to trails in the city limits and crews made 198 rescues last year.

“This time of year, when there’s so many people out on the trail, it’s usually kind of the trip slips falls, twisted ankles, those kinds of things,” Miller said. “But as the weather starts to get hotter, then we’re starting to see more of the heat-related issues.”

In August 2023, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board voted to expand trail closures on days the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning.

Miller says she has multiple rangers and 40 hikers signed up for Saturday. She says she’s excited to show off the beauty of nature’s playground.

“We’re also going to talk about flora and fauna I mean the beautiful desert right now, it’s really green,” Miller said.

Hikes are scheduled each month until next January.

View the Hike Right PHX schedule here.