High cost to tailgate: inflation not stopping fans from game day fun

GLENDALE, AZ — Swing by the tailgate at State Farm stadium before an Arizona Cardinals game and you will see that fans know how to party. But all of that food, merchandise and fun is costing a lot more this year.

An economics report recently released by Wells Fargo shows the cost of ground beef and chicken is up the most this year, so hotdogs or pork ribs are the better option. The report shows the cost of beer is up 4%. That's more than wine and liquor.

With grocery prices outpacing restaurant menus, you may get more bang for your buck just grabbing food to go. The report also finds the cost to attend a sporting event is up more than 150%.

But the recent rise in prices is not stopping fans from having a good time. ABC15 spoke with David Camacho, alongside his friends and family at a Sunday tailgate. The group goes all out, with a big screen TV and grills to cook carne asada before the game.

"There's no cost for family," he said.

The report also finds if you're looking to cut costs and calories, fruits and veggies on the side are a good option. Their inflation rate is not at the same level as chips and some of those other classic tailgating snacks.