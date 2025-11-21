Heat-related deaths decline again in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Phoenix officials are reflecting on what became the fourth-hottest summer on record, but say there’s encouraging news: heat-related deaths in Maricopa County have declined for the third year in a row.

County data shows 333 confirmed heat deaths so far, with another 152 cases still under investigation. Leaders credit expanded cooling centers, outreach teams, and partnerships with community groups for helping protect those most vulnerable.

In the full story, Adam Klepp takes you inside one local resource center that saw the impact firsthand, and shows how city and county teams are already preparing for next summer.

