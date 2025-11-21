Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heat-related deaths decline again in Maricopa County

Phoenix leaders credit expanded cooling centers and outreach as summer deaths drop for the third year in a row
Phoenix officials are reflecting on what became the fourth-hottest summer on record, but say there’s encouraging news: heat-related deaths in Maricopa County have declined for the third year in a row.
Heat-related deaths decline again in Maricopa County
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix officials are reflecting on what became the fourth-hottest summer on record, but say there’s encouraging news: heat-related deaths in Maricopa County have declined for the third year in a row.

County data shows 333 confirmed heat deaths so far, with another 152 cases still under investigation. Leaders credit expanded cooling centers, outreach teams, and partnerships with community groups for helping protect those most vulnerable.

In the full story, Adam Klepp takes you inside one local resource center that saw the impact firsthand, and shows how city and county teams are already preparing for next summer.

Watch the full report in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen