'Hazardous' air quality on New Year's Day in the Valley

If you step outside Wednesday in many parts of the Valley, you’ll likely notice the poor air quality and see hazy skies.

A local Air Quality Status Map showed air quality levels in the “hazardous” range in multiple areas of the Valley early Wednesday morning.

A smoky smell has been described by many, likely caused by a large number of celebratory fireworks as people rang in the new year.

Maricopa County officials say fireworks smoke and pollution “can linger in the air for days or even weeks and pose a serious health risk.”

As winds stay light and our air remains stagnant, particle pollution is building up, too, making it difficult for people with respiratory conditions like asthma to breathe.

A High Pollution Advisory and No Burn Day are in effect for Wednesday, according to the Maricopa County Air Quality Department. Burning wood in fireplaces, stoves, and outdoor fire pits is prohibited. Do not use leaf blowers and try to carpool or take public transportation. Also, avoid off-roading and idling in long drive-thru lines.

Air quality looks to improve after New Year's Day, ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino says.