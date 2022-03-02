Good Samaritans rescue toddlers who wandered into a road after escaping a daycare

PHOENIX — Two good Samaritans helped get a group of toddlers out of a major roadway after the children wandered away from a Phoenix daycare Monday.

Phoenix police say the group of seven or eight toddlers, all between the ages of one and three, got out of Happy Dayz Daycare at 45th Avenue and Olive through a gate that was left unsecured.

Two drivers saw the children in the roadway around 10:30 a.m. and stopped to help. They were able to safely move the children and they were given back to workers at the nearby daycare.

When police arrived, the children were already back at the daycare. Police say staff members believe a gate was left unsecured, and then closed and locked when workers attempted to get to the children outside.

Police say no criminal act was committed, but a report was filed and the Arizona Department of Health Services Child Care Facilities and Licensing has been notified of the incident.

No injuries have been reported.