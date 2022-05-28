Gold Star Mothers share their stories ahead of Memorial Day

PHOENIX — Honoring loved ones who died in service to our nation. Arizona Gold Star Mothers are sharing their stories ahead of Memorial Day in honor of their children.

"I just stop,” said Goldie Murphy, near a hallway filled with pictures of her favorite soldier. "…And, remind him that I still miss him. I love him.”

This week was hard, she says, with Memorial Day approaching and 19 Texas elementary students gunned down in school just days ago.

"Losing a child is a whole different world. Nobody can understand it until they've lost one. My heart goes out to those families,” added Murphy.

She lost her son Herschel McCants, a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in the Army, in 2007.

He was a pilot who died in a crash, Goldie says, while saving 14 others.

Since that day, Goldie joined a group she never thought she'd be a part of, called the Gold Star Mothers group.

"My strength is helping others because it takes my pain away trying to help them ease their pain,” added Murphy.

And that is one of the reasons the group exists.

Margy Bons is another Gold Star Mother.

"There is this side of me that is like, this is not a happy Memorial Day. You don't say happy Memorial Day to people. Because we that have had that knock on the door, are not happy,” said Bons.

Her son, Marine Sergeant Michael Marzano, died in a blast in 2005.

"I remember when he was walking around with his dad's Blues jacket on, when he was two years old and just tripping over it,” added Bons.

Marzano, who wanted to be an Olympic boxer, came from a Marine Corps family.

The military ties and values for Margy made her a good choice to design Arizona's license plate honoring Gold Star Families.

"It's like ah, ooh, you know? Because, I am excited like wow, there it is. And then, I am like oh, I know what that means there is a huge sacrifice that came with that plate,” added Bons.

The state-approved her design in 2008.