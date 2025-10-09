Gila County braces for another storm: How to get help or lend a hand

GILA COUNTY, AZ — Residents of Gila County are expecting another round of rain over the weekend while they are still in the midst of recovering and rebuilding from recent deadly flash flooding.

The Gila County Emergency Operations Center is advising people living or staying in the Globe area to prepare by making sure they have a way to get emergency alerts, avoiding low-lying areas during heavy rain, and preparing emergency kits.

Officials also say the Disaster Assistance Center will reopen on the 11th and 12th from 9am-7pm at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School, 4635 W. Railroad Avenue, Miami, AZ.

In addition, people needing help with damage assessment can call the Gila County Emergency Management Phone Bank at 928-402-8888.

Residents and officials say there is a huge need for donations and are asking people to donate clothes, bedding, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and other essentials.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

As of October 9, Sandbags are available for pick up at the following locations:

