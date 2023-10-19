Future Arizona State University medical school to be located in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The future medical school at Arizona State University will be located in downtown Phoenix.

ASU President Michael Crow and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego appeared in a video announcement that was released Thursday.

ASU Health will consist of a medical school built around engineering and a School of Public Health Technology.

"We are looking forward to working with Mayor Gallego, the city council, and city leaders to create something that will enhance the entire health care ecosystem and be of service to the entire state," Crow said. "This is the right place to advance that work.”

ASU's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation and its College of Health Solutions are already on ASU's campus in downtown Phoenix.

“At a time when the Phoenix bioscience industry is booming, and when the need for highly trained medical professionals is at an all-time high, it’s a big deal that ASU has chosen downtown Phoenix for their newest venture,” Gallego said.

Arizona State University says Arizona ranks near or in the bottom quartile of many health system performance indicators, including being number 32 overall, number 44 in access and affordability, and number 41 in prevention and treatment.

School leaders say Arizona's growing population is only making the problems worse, and the state faces a shortage in almost every healthcare profession.

RELATED: Arizona Board of Regents announces new medical school at NAU

