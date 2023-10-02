Arizona Board of Regents announces new medical school at NAU

Northern Arizona University is getting a new medical school at its campus in Flagstaff.

The Arizona Board of Regents announced the decision Sept. 29 as part of a call for its public universities to close the health care workforce gap, committing millions of dollars to the effort.

The university expects the medical school to prepare the next generation of doctors to meet primary care needs in rural, underserved and indigenous communities across Arizona. This all falls under the AZ Healthy Tomorrow initiative, which will look to rapidly advance the health care workforce in the Valley and elsewhere in the state.

"Arizona’s public universities are driving our state forward and responding to meet the health care needs of residents,” said Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs in a statement. "Building an Arizona for everyone means ensuring people across the state have access to quality, affordable health care."

