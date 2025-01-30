Free resources for teachers for National News Literacy Week

The sixth annual National News Literacy Week is almost here. It runs from February 3-7.

It's a partnership between the News Literacy Project, USA Today, and ABC15's parent company EW Scripps.

The goal is to provide teachers with tools and resources to help them teach students how to navigate today's information landscape.

And that's exactly what they have done.

Teachers, if you are interested in participating, the News Literacy Project has made it easy for you.

Head to NewsLit.org and there's an activity planner with options for each day of the school week. This includes things like worksheets and other activities for the classroom.

All of these resources are completely free for anyone to access.

There are also other ways to get involved even if you are not an educator.

To learn more about National News Literacy Week visit Newslit.org.