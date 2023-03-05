Four children, father dead after Phoenix condo fire Wednesday

PHOENIX — Two more children have died after a condo fire sparked in Phoenix earlier this week.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to a home near 35th and Northern avenues for reports of a fire. When they arrived, they found a condo unit with smoke and flames coming from the windows.

A man, identified as 52-year-old Shimone Boyer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four children were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The following day, two of the children, 7-year-old Dov Boyer and 8-year-old Nachman Boyer, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Saturday, Phoenix Police Department officials confirmed the other two children, 11-year-old Tamar Boyer and 9-year-old Shevach Boyer, also died at the hospital.

Steve Boyer, brother to Shimone and uncle to the children, arrived in the Valley as soon as he heard the news about what happened to his family.

He spoke with ABC15 and described his brother as a dedicated father and Rabbi.

For the last six years, the two have been raising four children who are all under the age of 12.

“If I was there, could I have done something?” questioned Boyer. “Could have smelled it, maybe?”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but firefighters say there is no indication that it was suspicious at this time.