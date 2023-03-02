Watch Now
Man dead, 4 kids in extremely critical condition after condo fire near 35th and Northern avenues

Mar 02, 2023
PHOENIX — A man is dead and four children are hospitalized after a condo fire in Phoenix late Wednesday night.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say firefighters were dispatched to a fire around 11 p.m. near 35th and Northern avenues. When they arrived, they found a single condo unit with smoke and flames coming from the windows.

Crews worked to fight the blaze while going inside to search for potential victims. Inside the condo, they located a man and four children who had to be carried out by firefighters.

All five victims were taken to hospitals where the man died and the four kids, a girl and three boys, are receiving treatment.

Fire officials say the kids are in extremely critical condition.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

