Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fountain Hills hosting summit for dementia caregivers

The second annual Dementia Friendly Fountain Hills Summit is taking place on Saturday, February 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dementia Friendly Fountain Hills
Posted
and last updated

The town of Fountain Hills is advocating for people serving as caretakers for loved ones living with dementia.

The second annual Dementia Friendly Fountain Hills Summit is taking place on Saturday, February 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The "dementia friendly" designation means a community is safe, informed, and respectful of people living with dementia and their caretakers, while also providing resources and support, according to the Dementia Friendly America website.

According to the latest data from the Alzheimer's Association, 150,000 people in Arizona are living with the disease and more than a quarter-million people in our state alone are serving as caretakers.

At the free summit, caretakers can connect with dozens of resource providers, local vendors, and experts in the field who are there to answer any questions.

For more information or to register, head to this website.

Null

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen