Former Peoria High School basketball coach on trial for sex crimes against minors

PHOENIX — William Roberts III is charged with six counts of sexual contact with a minor, the former educator and basketball coach testified in court on Monday.

He told jurors he did have sex with two of the alleged victims. However, he claimed it was after they turned 18.

Roberts used to coach basketball at Peoria High School before Patrick Battillo, also known as Mr. ORNG, took over for the team.

As ABC15 previously reported, Battillo was recently arrested for asking a minor to send him sexually explicit images and videos.

In Roberts' case, he is charged with sexually abusing two different minors. However, prosecutors have pointed out he was also investigated for allegedly sexually abusing a third victim before moving to Arizona.

ABC15 reached out to the Peoria Unified School District where Roberts worked for over a decade.

According to a spokesperson, Roberts had been a substitute teacher, instructional assistant, coach, and teacher.

"At the time he was hired, he received a background check and was issued an IVP fingerprint clearance card that was regularly renewed during his employment," said the spokesperson.

"If there had been additional flags to his fingerprint clearance, we would have received those updates from ADE or DPS," they added.

The district told ABC15 that Roberts was put on leave in December 2019 and that he resigned in 2020.

Roberts' case will resume Tuesday in Phoenix.