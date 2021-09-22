Five Arizona schools receive Blue Ribbon award

PHOENIX — Two Valley schools were named Blue Ribbon award winners by the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday.

University High School in Tolleson and Franklin East Elementary in Mesa were among five Arizona schools to receive the award.

Desert View Academy in Yuma, Jacob C. Fruchthendler Elementary School in Tucson, and Mesquite Elementary School in Vail were also given the award.

Across the country, only 325 schools were recognized for excellence.

In Mesa, officials with Franklin East told ABC15 they attributed their success to teachers and students.

"Working together as a team is vital for our success because without any one of those pieces we wouldn't be where we're at today, so we are grateful," said Franklin East principal Kacy Baxter.

Baxter said the award was special, especially considering it was earned during the pandemic.

"The thing that was most important to us wasn't really the academics," she said.

"It was really about people, it was about creating those connections, keeping students engaged and, being in touch with their families," said Baxter.

The last time Franklin East earned a Blue Ribbon award was in 2011.