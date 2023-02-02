First day of Black History Month unveils new Sidney Poitier mural at ASU

MESA — On the first day of Black History Month, there was plenty to celebrate inside Arizona State University's Sidney Poitier New American Film School in Mesa.

A local band played a medley of songs made famous by Black Americans like Prince and the band Earth, Wind and Fire. The vocalist gave a rendition of the soulful sound of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.

A performer gave an ode to dancer, director, choreographer and activist Alvin Ailey as a poem written by Paul Lawrence Dunbar was read before an audience in a theater.

These names are all seen as trailblazers in the Black community. Each one of them faced social challenges or weren't given the same opportunity just because of their race. Despite that, they all found success to be remembered in history.

Governor Katie Hobbs shared the story of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to U.S. Congress.

“Shirley Chisholm became the inspiration behind many women in a career in politics including that of our very own vice president Kamala Harris,” said Hobbs.

The name on everyone’s mind and lips on Wednesday was Sidney Poitier as a mural of him was unveiled at the school.

Poitier broke racial barriers as the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor for his role in ‘Lilies of the Field’ in 1964.

The founding director of the school is a pioneer in her own right.

“If he could be here... it brings me tears,” said Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

Isaacs was the first Black president for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She was elected in July 2013 and re-elected in 2015 before she became the founding director of ASU’s film school.

She told the audience, Poitier was her childhood friend who was a genuine human and he was “exactly who you think he would be.”

Now that she helps mold young minds through the power of storytelling at ASU, her mission is to help them find opportunities.

She says what comes after opportunity is the journey.

“What is key to success for the country, for our communities, is opportunity for those who wish to learn or be educated in whatever you wish,” she said.

The mural was made possible by The Shining Light Foundation, which is behind several Black History murals in the Valley.

