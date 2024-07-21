Fire breaks out at South Mountain

PHOENIX — A fire has sparked at South Mountain late Saturday night.

It is unknown how large the fire is.

A picture from an ABC15 viewer shows the flames to be close to the television and radio towers on the mountain. Phoenix Fire officials initially told ABC15 that the fire was not impacting the communications towers on the mountain.

Shortly after the fire broke out, ABC15 went off-air. We are working to learn if the outage is connected to the fire.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.