Father of missing Arizona geologist running for Congress

It's been more than two years and officials still don't know what happened to Daniel Robinson, a 24-year-old geologist who was last seen working near Buckeye in July 2021.

“I’m still pressing law enforcement to do a little more,” said Daniel's dad, David Robinson II. “We really want the answers of what happened to my son."

Recently, David Robinson, an Army veteran, announced plans to run for Congress out of his home state of South Carolina.

He told ABC15, that if elected, he plans on making it easier for families to find missing loved ones.

He also said lawmakers should focus more on missing people in the U.S. than other issues overseas.

“I fought in Afghanistan and I watched the U.S. go into Pakistan to find Osama Bin Laden,” he said. “If they can find Osama Bin Laden who didn’t want to be found, they can find Daniel Robinson out of Arizona and they can find all the other missing loved ones out there across this country."

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 600,000 people go missing every year.

When searching for his son in Arizona, Robinson said he learned other families are dealing with similar problems.

“I’ve been out there with volunteers, hearing the stories and definitely know the pain they’re going through,” he said.

Robinson told ABC15 he plans on coming back to the state later this year to ask law enforcement for more help when it comes to his son’s case.