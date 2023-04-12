Fashion show raises money to help abused, neglected, and at-risk children

Fashion meets compassion and giving back comes in all sizes at the Childhelp Wings Fashion Show.

The event features famous Valley faces and their families modeling the latest trends while raising money for abused, neglected, and at-risk children.

Former NFL player-turned-broadcaster Adam Archuleta, his wife Jennifer, and their children have made the event a priority since 2015.

"Our hope is that they're going to remember giving back, being a part of a charity is a fun experience, and hopefully as they get older and they get to a point where they want to give back, they'll remember that," explained Archuleta.

Last year's event raised $325,000. The money helps fund the organization's Children's Center, where the ChildHelp team works with Phoenix Children's, law enforcement, and prosecutors to make young victims feel safe and supported.

This year's theme is "Come One Come All to the Greatest Show on Earth."

Individual tickets and tables for the event at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa on Sunday, April 16, 2023, are available for purchase.