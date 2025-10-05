Family owned taco truck back in business after shutting down due to storm damage

PHOENIX — A small family-owned business got a big blow in last weekend’s powerful storm. After thousands of dollars in damage, the food truck Tacos Sahuayo in Phoenix is now open again.

When heavy rain and wind slammed the food truck, located at 29th Street and McDowell Road, its entire outdoor setup was destroyed.

"The wind came out of nowhere. It lifted up the tent, it flung it in the air like nothing, like the Wizard of Oz,” Alan Sanchez, owner, said.

With no insurance for that tent, tables, and chairs, Sanchez says it is a total loss.

"We're a small business, and we've been impacted a lot by the economy. And replacing a tent, it's going to cost like 5000 $6,000 you know,” he said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The truck closed for five days, costing another $5,000 in lost sales, but after reopening Thursday, Sanchez is now leaning by the community that’s stood by him for more than three decades.

"Without them, I wouldn't be here right now,” Sanchez said. "That’s the best help you know the community can give us. Just come support your small business.”

Tacos Sahuayo is also using DoorDash to get their food out to customers while their seating area is down. The small business is located at 2922 E McDowell Rd, and open Thursday-Friday 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday-Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight.