Family of Mesa teen shot and killed speaks out after police make arrest

Just one day after hundreds gathered to remember the life of Jeremiah Aviles, Mesa Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Peter (PJ) Clabron III. Police say he was in Jeremiah’s inner circle.

"Man, I have been thinking about this all day to be honest. I am angry. I am frustrated,” said Omar Aviles, Jr.

On Thursday, Jeremiah’s oldest brother Omar spoke to ABC5.

"The scripture says we are to love our enemies and to pray for those who persecute you. I want to do what I can to do the best I can to do that,” said Omar, Jr.

But Omar, Jr. said doing so is tough.

"A friend [especially] a real friend would have come forward and said I messed up. I can't believe I did this,” added Omar, Jr.

Investigators accuse Clabron of shooting and killing Jeremiah on Sunday inside Clabron’s house.

Court documents say the teenager and a witness initially lied to investigators and tried to blame a person who wasn't in the room at the time of the shooting.

But, police said they found video showing Clabron pointing a gun at Jeremiah right before shots were fired.

Police said the two were teammates on the Red Mountain High School football team.

Jeremiah's father, Omar Aviles, Sr., talked with ABC15 about an hour after police booked Clabron.

"That moment, I broke down and there was the sense a weight was lifted,” said Omar, Sr.

The grieving father remains stern.

"[Had] you come forward, this could have been avoided. You've brought so much pain and grief to families, friends, and even your own teammates. You should have been straightforward,” said Omar, Sr.

Jeremiah's sister said she is missing her baby brother even more and is filled with anger.

"If it was an accident, or not, whatever the case may be. My brother thought that was best friend, very close friend, teammate, or somebody he can trust. It was upsetting, you know? He was kind of betrayed,” said Bethany Aviles.