Family left with close to nothing after home destroyed in microburst

A young father and his daughter were thrown out of their home, when a microburst rocked the Salt River area Sunday.

Wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour, destroyed several mobile homes including Tristan Schurz’s.

“It just happened so quick,” said Tristan.

As family and friends help him pick up the pieces of what once was he and his brother Kobe’s home, Tristan told ABC15 he’s just trying to process what happened.

“I grabbed my daughter and I kind of tucked her next to me, said Tristan describing Sunday night. “I just kind of held on.”

Tristan says he was on the phone with his sister when he noticed the house moving. Kobe was working at the time.

“Middle of the conversation, yeah, just a big gust of wind just came,” said Tristan. “We were on the couch it kind of just threw us against the wall. We just ended up rolling with it. A couple of rolls and the whole thing ripped apart and started flying away.”

Tristan landed in the front yard with his daughter, two-year-old Penelope, and saw their home scattered across the road.

”There’s really nothing left,” said Tristan.

Tristan and his daughter have only a basket of clothes and couple pairs of shoes, but not much else survived the storm.

“To know that they were laying in a big puddle of water there in just their pajamas,” said Tristan’s dad Eric Schurz as he looked at the rubble that was left behind.

Volunteers sifted through pots, shoes, clothes and toys Tuesday that were blown all over.

Tristan works as landscaper. Despite losing his home, he hasn’t stopped helping people remove debris blown across the Valley.

“He’s devastated, of course,” said Eric. “He’s a person he doesn’t like to ask for help.”

But community members and family took time to come help.

Tristan and Kobe’s family is now gathering clothes and hygiene items and have also started a GoFundMe to help the brothers and Penelope.

“Just imagine how heavy that frame is, just if it landed on them,” said Eric.

As their family works to salvage what they can, they know this could have ended much worse.

“All this stuff is replaceable, rebuildable,” said Eric. “But you know arms, limbs, life isn’t.”