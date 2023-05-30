Fallen soldiers remembered at Mesa Memorial Day service

MESA, AZ — To look forward, we must remember our past, especially on Memorial Day.

Those who gave the ultimate sacrifice were honored at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery on Monday.

Throughout the ceremony, no one seemed to mind standing under the blistering sun to hold a flag, stand at salute or take a moment to remember those who gave everything in America's wars so that many can live free.

The youngest members of the Swope family took it all in.

10-year-old Joseph described the day aptly saying “I feel kind of sad and happy at the same time.”

That sediment of sorrow and gratitude was shared by Joyce Coury, who leaned down at every veteran's headstone to ensure they were upright. Then taking a moment to read the name of the fallen soldier to herself.

”I think he would appreciate us remembering him,” she said reading off the headstone of a WWII veteran.

After taps were played, the feelings Valle Jones had were nothing new for her she says.

”It’s a realization the whole he left will never be filled,” said Jones.

It’s been nearly a year since her husband Travis passed away after a long bout with cancer.

By definition, Memorial Day honors those we’ve lost in battle but every day, including this one, she tries to honor the man, the marine, the member of the army reserve, who she loved so dearly.

“He never wanted to settle for this new way cancer gave him. He always strived to be better,” she said.

A husband, father and grandfather who leaves behind a legacy of trying to be a little better every day.

