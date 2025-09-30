Fall break is a great time to give back: How Just Serve makes youth volunteering simple

GILBERT, AZ — Fall break isn’t just about taking a break from school; it can also be a chance to teach young people the value of giving back.

That’s the mission behind JustServe.org.

It's a free website featuring a sign-up service portal that connects volunteers with local projects.

All you have to do is search for a volunteer opportunity, sign up, and then show up at the time given.

Just Serve also makes it easy to make a difference together, allowing volunteers to invite friends by sharing project links.

With so many families looking for meaningful things to do, organizers say stronger communities are built through acts of service.

You can find more about Just Serve, and sign up for volunteer projects in your neighborhood at JustServe.org.