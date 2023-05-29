Experts say don't put your child in this color of bathing suit to help prevent drowning

Here is an important warning for parents when it comes to the color of swimsuits for their children.

One mom's recent viral TikTok video shows how much her daughter blends in with the pool when she's in a blue swimsuit.

She's warning other parents to avoid colors like certain blues and greens that blend in with water environments to prevent drowning.

Aqua Tots Paradise Valley owner and regional manager Lyndsey Klingaman said the mom in that video is exactly right.

"Stick with colors like neon yellow, green, pink, red, something with a pattern that's busy that you can see, and make sure that they don't blend in with the environment that you're in," Klingaman said.

She said brighter and more vibrant colors make it easier to spot a child in the water, which could be lifesaving if they have an emergency while swimming.

Klingaman also recommends following what Aqua Tots calls the "ABCs" of water safety.

"A is adult supervision. Your child should never swim without an adult. They should not think they can either," Klingaman said. "Adults are the first line of defense when it comes to water safety, so, absolutely enforce it at your home."

B is for barrier.

"There should always be a barrier between your child and the pool," she said. "A pool gate, a pool fence at least four feet high, and it should remain closed and locked at all times."

And C is for classes, which she recommends children take year-round.