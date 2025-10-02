EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Katie Hobbs to talk protecting survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month with ABC15

PHOENIX — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this year it comes as the federal government shutdown threatens to cut off critical resources for some of Arizona’s most vulnerable people: survivors of domestic violence.

On Thursday morning, Governor Katie Hobbs will visit the Sojourner Center in Phoenix for a private panel discussion with survivors. Cameras will not be allowed inside.

Because of the work ABC15’s Kaley O’Kelley has done to shine light on this complex and emotional issue, the governor’s office personally invited her to join ahead of the discussion.

ABC15 will be the only station there.

Governor Hobbs has agreed to sit down with ABC15 Kaley O’Kelley to talk about what’s at stake for survivors and Arizona families if federal dollars dry up.

As part of ABC15’s commitment to our community, we want your voice at the table.

Do you have questions for the governor? Please reach out to Kaley:

