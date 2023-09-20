EvolvedMD working to better combine mental and physical health services

Nearly 50,000 - that's how many people in this country we lost to suicide in 2022, according to the CDC.

Since September is National Suicide Prevention Month, we thought it was important to keep the conversation going and let you know about resources in our community.

ABC15 recently spoke with evolvedMD, a group that's working to try to integrate behavioral health services into primary care offices affiliated with Banner and HonorHealth.

The goal is to have a therapist and your doctor work as a team, not only taking care of your physical needs but also your mental needs. The goal is two-fold: help end the stigma surrounding mental health and also provide better access to care.

"We know that 45% of people who attempt suicide actually saw their primary care physician within 60 days," explains Sentari Minor, the chief of staff at evolvedMD. "So primary care is actually uniquely positioned to capture these things ahead of time, which is why we are so proud of the work we are doing."

For more information on evolvedMD and its services, head to their website.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please know that free and confidential help is available 24/7 by using the 988 hotline. Assistance is available by text as well. If you'd like more information, please visit the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline website.