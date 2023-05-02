Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Electric vehicle catches fire at Waymo warehouse in Phoenix

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Waymo PhoenixFire
Posted at 12:25 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 15:55:55-04

PHOENIX — Firefighters were called to a Waymo warehouse Tuesday after an electric vehicle caught fire.

Phoenix Fire was first alerted to a fire that sparked at a commercial building near 3rd Street and Buckeye Road.

When crews arrived they found an electric vehicle on fire inside the warehouse. They jumped into action and were able to quickly put out the flames.

RELATED: Tesla crashes into Scottsdale building, catches fire while on tow truck

Due to the size of the facility, the fire was upgraded to a first-alarm response and a hazardous materials team was called out.

Prior to firefighters arriving, all Waymo employees safely evacuated the business.

The City of Phoenix was called to the scene to bring an environmental dumpster so the electric vehicle may be taken to the proper recycling facility, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!