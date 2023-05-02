Electric vehicle catches fire at Waymo warehouse in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters were called to a Waymo warehouse Tuesday after an electric vehicle caught fire.

Phoenix Fire was first alerted to a fire that sparked at a commercial building near 3rd Street and Buckeye Road.

Firefighters are currently working a 1st Alarm Hazmat Fire near Buckeye Rd and 7th St. Please avoid the area.



⚠️ Road Closure ⚠️



Buckeye Rd will be close between 3rd St & Central Ave. pic.twitter.com/UFNm5z4XPF — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 2, 2023

When crews arrived they found an electric vehicle on fire inside the warehouse. They jumped into action and were able to quickly put out the flames.

Due to the size of the facility, the fire was upgraded to a first-alarm response and a hazardous materials team was called out.

Prior to firefighters arriving, all Waymo employees safely evacuated the business.

The City of Phoenix was called to the scene to bring an environmental dumpster so the electric vehicle may be taken to the proper recycling facility, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.